New Jersey gaming revenue totals $441.1m in November

New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks and online operations saw revenue rise 0.3 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for November. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $441.1m, up 0.3 per cent compared to November 2021’s $439.6m.

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $214.6m, up 3.7 per cent compared to $206.9m in November 2021. The year-to-date total casino win stands at $2.57bn, up 9.7 per cent compared to $2.34bn at the same point last year.

The online gaming win was $146.2m, up 23.9 per cent. For the year-to-date, the total stands at $1.51bn, up 22.5 per cent from $1.23bn in the prior-year period. Sports wagering gross revenue was $80.4m, down 29.9 per cent from $114.8m in November 2021. Revenue stands at $675.3m for the year-to-date – a 10.8 per cent decline when compared to $756.7m for the prior period.

In terms of money won from in-person gamblers, Borgata won $55m in November, up nearly 14 per cent. Hard Rock won $35.4m, down nearly 5 per cent from a year earlier. Ocean won $30.9m, up 8.7 per cent from a year earlier.

Harrah’s won $21m, down 6.4 per cent year-on-year. Tropicana won $19.1m, up 2.2 per cent from a year earlier. Caesars won just over $19m, up 16.6 per cent year-on-year. Resorts won $12.5m, up 3.1 per cent. Golden Nugget $11.3m, down 5.3 per cent, and Bally’s just over $10m, down 10 per cent year-on-year.

When internet gambling and sports betting revenue are added, the Borgata won nearly $107m in November, up 19 per cent from a year ago. Golden Nugget won $49m up 11.6 per cent; Hard Rock $41.5m, down 4.5 per cent; Ocean $34.7m, up 12.3 per cent; Tropicana $26.4m, down 12.4 per cent, and Harrah’s $20.5mn, down 9 per cent.

Caesars won $19.1m, up 11.5 per cent, Bally’s $15.2m, up nearly 28 per cent; and Resorts $12.3m, up 1.2 per cent. Among internet-only entities, Resorts Digital won nearly $54m, up 7.3 per cent, and Caesars Interactive NJ $8m, down 17.3 per cent. Gaming revenue for the year to date is $4.76bn, up 9.8 per cent from $4.33bn at the same point last year.