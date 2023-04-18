Angel of the Winds Casino selects Passport Technology platform

Washington State Resort has chosen Passport’s Lush loyalty and rewards platform and Mira player enrollment kiosks.

US.- Angel of the Winds Casino Resort in Washington State has signed a deal with Passport Technology. The casino has selected Passport’s Lush loyalty and rewards platform and Mira player enrollment kiosks.

The Lush loyalty platform provides tools for player acquisition, engagement and tier progression through customisable games, promotions, and dynamic offers.

Damian Riley, director of marketing for Angel of the Winds, said: “Our top priority at Angel of the Winds Casino is providing exceptional guest service and creating unforgettable gaming experiences. We are excited to implement Passport Technology’s Lush Loyalty Solution, which we are confident will deliver distinguishing features our guests appreciate and engage with.”

Diallo Gordon, chief product & marketing officer for Passport, added: “The Washington gaming market is a competitive space where operators look for differentiating products to acquire, retain, and grow their base of loyal customers. Angel of the Winds is uniquely creative in its player development strategy and we are looking forward to a long and substantive relationship built on service, amazing products and results.”

John Steely, COO of Passport, commented: “We will continue to be aggressive as we grow our installation base in Washington across all products and services. We designed Lush to be easy to use for the casino to maximize the conversion of engaged customers to loyal customers. Everything we do keeps the omnichannel experience front of mind and Lush is just one tool for our customers to delight and reward their players.”

Lake of the Torches Resort Casino in Wisconsin has signed a deal with Passport Technology to use its Lush loyalty and rewards platform and Mira player enrollment kiosks. Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort in South Dakota, and Jamul Casino and Cahuilla Casino Hotel, both in California, also bought Passport Technology’s solutions.