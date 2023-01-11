Passport Technology names Diallo Gordon as chief marketing and product officer

With more than 25 years of leadership experience, Diallo Gordon will report to Passport’s CEO Cleve Tzung.

US.- Passport Technology has appointed Diallo Gordon as chief marketing and product officer. Gordon will take the role immediately, reporting to Passport’s CEO Cleve Tzung.

With more than 25 years of domestic and international product and technical leadership experience, Gordon previously held CEO, CRO, EVP, and GM positions in both public and private organizations. His specializations are in defence, regulatory compliance, gaming and payments. Most recently, he served as CEO of Phi Gaming.

Gordon started his career in gaming as a lab engineer for the Mississippi Gaming Commission, where he was responsible for the evaluation, testing and approval of gaming systems and slot products. He also worked with Everi and Aristocrat Technologies.

Passport Technology’s CEO Cleve Tzung, said: “Diallo is a highly talented technologist with a proven track record of driving growth through innovation with breadth and depth of industry knowledge across both payments and loyalty. Diallo has proven himself to be a tremendous leader, industry visionary and is an invaluable asset to the Passport team.”

Speaking on his appointment, Gordon said: “The bridge between loyalty and fintech, cemented by service, is the absolute right formula for success in this vertical. Passport’s solutions are industry-leading and the commitment to service, innovation, and collaborative relationships won me over from day one.”

Recently, Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort in South Dakota selected Passport Technology’s Lush loyalty and rewards platform and Mira player enrollment kiosks. Jamul Casino and Cahuilla Casino Hotel, both in California, and Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel in Washington State, also bought Passport Technology’s solutions.