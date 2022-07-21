Jamul Casino selects Passport Technology’s Lush loyalty and rewards platform

The California venue has selected the firm’s Lush loyalty and rewards platform and Mira player enrollment kiosks.

US.- Jamul Casino in California has selected Passport Technology’s Lush loyalty and rewards platform and Mira player enrollment kiosks for its gaming floor. Passport’s platform offers customisable games, promotions, and dynamic offers. Jamul Casino has introduced self-service options via the Lush kiosk.

Kristel Nichols, director of marketing at Jamul Casino, said: “We chose Lush for the combined enrollment functionality and flexibility in creating unique, robust campaigns while providing a fun, seamless experience for our guests.”

Diallo Gordon, principal of digital wallet, loyalty and innovation, at Passport, added: “We couldn’t ask for a more collaborative and passionate customer than Jamul. Jamul places a heavy emphasis on superior guest service, analytics, tier progression (customer acquisition and retention), and dynamic promotions to its Sweetwater Rewards program.

“This emphasis will be supported by the full Lush suite of products and allows Passport to augment and strengthen Jamul’s position as the most Genuinely Generous casino in the San Diego area.”

In June, Jamul Casino appointed Ram Patrachari as chief information officer (CIO). In his new role, he is responsible for building new technology systems and offering a secure experience for all casino guests.

Cahuilla Casino Hotel in California and Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel in Washington State also recently bought Passport Technology’s solutions.

California’s Sky River Casino to open in September

Sky River Casino in California is set to open in early September, two months ahead of schedule. The venue has been under construction since breaking ground near Highway 99 in Elk Grove in early 2021.

The casino will offer 2,000 slot machines and more than 80 table games on the gaming floor. The project also includes a hotel, spa, restaurants and a convention centre. The company has confirmed that the work on the 100,000-square-foot casino is nearly complete and staff are being hired.