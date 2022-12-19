South Dakota’s Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort selects Passport Technology platform

The platform can be customised with branding and virtual draws.

US.- Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort in South Dakota has selected Passport Technology’s Lush loyalty and rewards platform and Mira player enrollment kiosks. Passport’s Lush loyalty platform includes customisable games, promotions, and dynamic offers.

The platform can be customised with branding, virtual draws, multipliers, and promotions. Self-service features include player club enrollment, card reprints, dynamic games, and offers.

Tin Lizzie Resort general manager, David Knight, said: “The Lush platform has all the tools to help us continue building customer loyalty and engagement. We are always looking for ways to enhance our customer’s experience which made Lush a no-brainer. The flexibility the Lush platform brings to our operations just made sense. We are looking forward to having a simplistic yet robust tool for enrollments, promotions, drawings, game, and point redemptions at Tin Lizzie.”

Diallo Gordon, principal – digital wallet, loyalty and innovation for Passport, added: “Tin Lizzie remains one of the premier operators in and around Deadwood, South Dakota, and we are excited to bring Lush as an integral part of their new and expanded player development strategy.

Cleve Tzung, CEO of Passport, commented: “We are delighted to expand our loyalty suite of service and products to the South Dakota market and work collaboratively with savvy and tested operators like Tin Lizzie. Lush will be a transformative and effective tool in driving guest satisfaction and player engagement; a true differentiator within this competitive market, where casinos share doors and walls.”

Jamul Casino in California and Cahuilla Casino Hotel, both in California, and Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel in Washington State also recently bought Passport Technology’s solutions.

In October, Deadwood’s casinos saw their gaming handle increase year-on-year after a drop in September. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming reported that visitors wagered $134m, up 6.7 per cent compared to October 2021 but down 8 per cent compared to September’s $147m.

Players gambled $125.5m on slot machines, $7.7m on table games and $862,169 on sports bets. The casinos had a taxable adjusted gross income of just over $12m in October, with $1m in taxes due to various state, county and local government entities.

