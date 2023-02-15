Lake of the Torches Casino selects Passport Technology platform

The casino has selected Passport’s Lush loyalty and rewards platform.

US.- Lake of the Torches Resort Casino in Wisconsin has signed a deal with Passport Technology to use its Lush loyalty and rewards platform and Mira player enrollment kiosks. Lush can be customised with branding, virtual draws, multipliers and promotions. Self-service features include player club enrollment, card reprints, dynamic games and offers.

Bill Guelcher, CEO of Lake of the Torches Resort Casino, said: “Our team is thrilled to have chosen Lush as our solution for casino marketing and loyalty kiosks. Passport’s Lush platform has the tools we were looking for to drive brand awareness and reward our players through custom games, promotions, drawings, and gifting. We are looking forward to bringing this innovative technology to our guests’ experience at Lake of the Torches.”

Diallo Gordon, chief product and marketing officer for Passport Technology, added: “Lake of the Torches is a savvy operator with a high standard for player development and customer engagement. Lake of the Torches has a tremendous product; amazing floor mix, beautiful resort on the shore of Pokegama Lake, entertainment, food and beverage, and a flurry of new and exciting promotions. We can’t wait to spoil them with outstanding service and unique features specific to the Lush platform that drive player acquisition and retention.”

Jason King, chief revenue officer for Passport Technology, commented: “Passport is excited to bring Lush and its bevy of casino products to the Wisconsin market. This business was won on Passport’s great product and service and we look forward to a long partnership with Lake of the Torches,” stated. “Passport will look to move aggressively across the Midwest with not only Lush, but our amazing lineup of cage automation, redemption, cash access, floor efficiency and cashless technologies.”

Potawatomi Casino to start work on permanent sportsbook

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, announced that it will soon start construction on a permanent sportsbook. The venue will be located in the northwest corner of the casino, replacing the Northern Lights Theater and the Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill.

Almost a year ago, the Forest County Potawatomi Community signed a compact with the state of Wisconsin that will allow for in-person sports gambling at its two casinos, including Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, in Milwaukee.