Cahuilla Casino Hotel in California signs deal with Passport Technology

The venue has selected the Lush loyalty and rewards platform and Mira player enrollment kiosks for its gaming floor.

US.- Cahuilla Casino Hotel in California has signed a deal to use Passport Technology’s Lush loyalty and rewards platform and Mira player enrollment kiosks. The Lush loyalty platform is intended to help casino operators increase player enrollment, engagement and point redemption through customisable games, promotions and offers.

The platform can be customised with branding, virtual draws, multipliers, and promotions. Self-service features include player club enrollment, card reprints, dynamic games and offers.

John Straus, Cahuilla Casino Hotel’s general manager, said: “Here at Cahuilla Casino Hotel, we strive to incorporate innovative technology to enhance our guests’ experience. “With the Lush loyalty platform, we now can offer our players a multi-functional self-service kiosk with state-of-the-art capabilities to include new enrollment, card reprints, and interactive promotions in a one-of-a-kind single platform. We are excited for our partnership with Passport and looking forward to the addition of the kiosk offering for our guests.”

Cleve Tzung, CEO of Passport Technology, commented: “We’re delighted to work with Cahuilla on the launch of Lush. We designed Lush to be easy for the casino operator to customize with many tools and features to heighten patron engagement and rewards. A more engaged customer is a more loyal customer. Lush is a good example of how Passport is developing products that take key functions of a casino floor to higher levels of performance and value.”

Diallo Gordon, principal consultant, digital wallet, loyalty and innovation, at Passport, added: “Our customers are our partners in innovation. Cahuilla is not only getting a robust loyalty platform to engage patrons, but an HTML5 cloud-based solution built on security, flexibility, and open architecture in mind.

“We are very excited to partner with Cahuilla and look forward to a long and substantive relationship built on service, delivering great customer experiences, and high-performance results.”

Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel in Washington State also recently partnered with Passport Technology. Passport’s CashStream kiosks provide guests with access to cash on the gaming floor.

California’s Jamul Casino names Ram Patrachari as chief information officer

Jamul Casino in California has appointed Ram Patrachari as chief information officer (CIO). In his new role, he will be responsible for building new technology systems and offering a secure experience for all casino guests.

With more than two decades of IT and casino experience, Patrachari has worked at Bell Labs, Compaq, Exodus Communications, and AT&T Wireless. He previously worked at a Southern California casino for 15 years.