World Series of Poker Circuit underway at Choctaw Casino & Resort in Oklahoma

US.- The World Series of Poker (WSOP) Circuit event is underway at Choctaw Casino & Resort in Oklahoma. The event will run until July 28.

The tournament began on July 17 with a $130 buy-in seniors event. A $1m championship event will be held on July 27. The circuit also features a ladies’ event, no-limit hold ‘em with a $50,000 prize pool, and a $200,000 prize pool, among others.

The 55th edition of the World Series of Poker occurred at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas from May 28 to July 17. In May, Caesars Entertainment and the WSOP announced the launch of a new real-money poker platform, WSOP Online. The app combines player pools in Michigan, Nevada, and New Jersey into one network.

