The World Series of Poker to launch in Las Vegas in May

US.- The World Series of Poker has announced its event schedule for the 2024 edition. The 55th edition of the series will take place at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas from May 28 to July 17. It will have nearly 700 tables, new events and the WSOP Main Event Bracelet.

The Main Event will begin on July 3, with four starting flights running until July 6. Late registration will be available on July 7-8. The Main Event Final Table will occur July 16-17 at the Horseshoe Las Vegas. Last year’s main event drew a record 10,043 entrants and crowned Daniel Weinman as its champion.

Weinman and former WSOP Main Event champions will kick off the 2024 series with a new event, the Champions Reunion No-Limit Hold’em Freezeout. The contest features a $5,000 buy-in and allows players who knock out a former Main Event champion to receive automatic entry into the 2024 WSOP Main Event. Main Event champions will be given free entry to play.

Players ages 50 and up can participate in the new Seniors High Roller No-Limit Hold’em tournament from June 26. It features a $5,000 buy-in and 50,000 starting stack.

Ty Stewart, SVP and executive director of the WSOP, said: “We’re proud to be Las Vegas’s original Main Event. Records are made to be broken, so our motto this year is bigger and better. With our best schedule ever and more than 100 additional poker tables, we look forward to welcoming legends, first-timers and everyone in between. If you’re a poker player, there is simply no experience on earth like the World Series of Poker.”