WSOP to return to northern Europe in July

Estonia.- World Series of Poker (WSOP) is to return to northern Europe with an event in the Estonian capital of Tallinn. The event will take place at the Olympic Park Casino and Hilton Hotel from July 19 to 28.

In collaboration with GGPoker and hosted by OlyBet Group., there will be 12 WSOP ring events, a €1m guaranteed main event tournament and more than 40 side events paired with 24/7 Cash Games.

In February, Tallin hosted the 10th edition of the Kings of Tallinn poker festival with over 50 tournaments including the main event.

Meanwhile, the 19th edition of the WSOP Circuit (WSOP-C) will conclude at The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, California, from May 10-24. The Tournament of Champions will take place May 22 to 24 with a $1m freeroll. WSOP gold ring winners and WSOP bracelet winners from the live or online circuit events who have qualified through May 2024 will receive an invitation.