World Series of Poker launches new WSOP online platform

The app combines player pools in Michigan, Nevada, and New Jersey into one network.

US.- Caesars Entertainment and the World Series of Poker (WSOP) have announced the launch of a new real-money poker platform, WSOP Online. The app combines player pools in Michigan, Nevada, and New Jersey into one network.

Danielle Barille, vice president of online poker at Caesars Digital, said: “This platform upgrade is long overdue and is a big win for our players. The best is yet to come for WSOP Online tournaments, and we’re thrilled to bring Michigan players into the fold with Nevada and New Jersey, resulting in a better experience, more value, and the biggest prize pools of the year.”

The launch of the upgraded app comes ahead of the start of the 55th edition of the World Series of Poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas tomorrow (May 28).