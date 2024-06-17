Muscogee Nation breaks ground on Eufaula Casino & Hotel in Oklahoma

The Eufaula Casino Hotel & Resort is expected to finish construction by November 2025.

US.- The Muscogee Nation and the Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises have broken ground on Lake Eufaula Casino and Hotel in Oklahoma. The $69.8m project is expected to finish construction by November 2025.

Covering 78,000 square feet, the venue will feature a 20,500 square foot gaming floor, 500 gaming machines and a lakeside bar and grill. It will replace the Creek Nation Casino. It’s expected that 50 full-time positions will be added.

Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises CEO, Pat Crofts said, “We’ve been working on a casino at Lake Eufaula for many years. We had some delays, we had you know floods, Covid (…) This is something we’ve been working on for many many years and it’s just really heartening that we’re finally at the point where we’re breaking ground and starting on the project.”