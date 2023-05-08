White Hat Studios launches igaming content in Connecticut

The company debuted in the US in Michigan in 2022.

Players in Connecticut will have access to the studio’s portfolio of games.

US.- White Hat Studios, the content division of igaming platform supplier White Hat Gaming, has launched its games in the US state of Connecticut following its licence approval. Players in the state can access games including Ted and The Goonies, with Peaky Blinders to come.

This latest market entry represents the fourth state for White Hat Studios following the recent launch of its content in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The company debuted in the US in Michigan in 2022.

Andy Whitworth, CEO at White Hat Studios, said: “We are delighted to continue our growth trajectory in the U.S. and begin to provide operators within Connecticut our vast portfolio of fan-favorite titles. As seen already in the states we are live in, our content will allow online casinos to attract new players and cross-sell sportsbook players.

“We are the home to iGaming’s leading branded games, which are proven to attract new customers to an operator’s platform. We are confident that the launch into Connecticut will prove just as successful as our other state launches and are keen to see the reception they receive.”

White Hat Studios has extended its partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI), which operates the BetRivers Online, SugarHouse Online Casino New Jersey, and SugarHouse Online Casino Pennsylvania. White Hat Studios will deliver its titles to RSI’s online operations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The firm also launched its online casino products in Pennsylvania through its partnership with Caesars Sportsbook and Casino.

Connecticut sports betting handle reaches $160m in March

Connecticut’s sports betting handle reached $160m in March, up 17.6 per cent from February and 14 per cent year-over-year, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. It’s the fifth-highest total since the state’s market opened in October 2021.

Connecticut sportsbooks saw gross gaming revenue jump from $8.55m in February to $16.5m in March. Operators registered $1.85m in taxes, up 58 per cent month-over-month. Mobile sports betting operator DraftKings led the way with a $68.5m handle, $11m higher than the previous month, and $6.8m in winnings.