White Hat Studios extends partnership with RSI in New Jersey and Pennsylvania

White Hat Studios will deliver its titles to Rush Street Interactive’s online operations.

US.- White Hat Studios, the content division of igaming platform supplier White Hat Gaming, has extended its partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI), which operates the BetRivers Online, SugarHouse Online Casino New Jersey, and SugarHouse Online Casino Pennsylvania. White Hat Studios will deliver its titles to RSI’s online operations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Andy Whitworth, CEO of White Hat Studios, said: “We are pleased to be once again working with Rush Street Interactive in this latest capacity, having already collaborated to great success in Michigan. Our games performed strongly there and we hold high expectations that they will deliver similar results for Rush Street Interactive in both the Garden State and Keystone State.”

Richard Schwartz, CEO at Rush Street Interactive, added: “Offering a wide selection of leading games is a key component of our growth strategy and partnering with White Hat Studios in New Jersey and Pennsylvania will deliver some of the country’s most popular slot titles to our players. “This follows the integration of White Hat Studios content in Michigan, which has since provided players in that state with amazing entertainment experiences.”

White Hat Studios went live in the US after beginning its deal with its first customer in the region, BetMGM. Titles from European markets, such as Ted, Deal or No Deal, and Peaky Blinders were the first to be available to BetMGM players.

New Jersey sports betting handle totals $926.9m in April

New Jersey’s sports betting handle was $926.9m in April, the lowest since August 2021’s handle of $664.7m. The figure represents a drop of 17.3 per cent from the $1.1bn wagered in March, but a rise of 23.9 per cent from $746.8m in April 2021.

Sports betting revenue was $50.3m, down 8.2 per cent from $54.7m in the same period last year, and down 24.2 per cent from $66.4n in March.