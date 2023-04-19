Connecticut sports betting handle reaches $160m in March

The handle rose 17.6 per cent from February and 14 per cent year-over-year.

US.- Connecticut’s sports betting handle reached $160m in March, up 17.6 per cent from February and 14 per cent year-over-year, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. It’s the fifth-highest total since the state’s market opened in October 2021.

Connecticut sportsbooks saw gross gaming revenue jump from $8.55m in February to $16.5m in March. Operators registered $1.85m in taxes, up 58 per cent month-over-month. Mobile sports betting operator DraftKings led the way with a $68.5m handle, $11m higher than the previous month, and $6.8m in winnings.

FanDuel followed behind with $65.7m in sports wagers and $7.4m in winnings. FanDuel’s win rate of 11.3 per cent was the best among the state’s three mobile sportsbooks, above DraftKings’ 9.9 per cent hold. SugarHouse reported a handle of $15.7m and revenue of $1.3m for an 8 per cent win rate. Retail betting took $9.7m in wagers and revenue of $1m.

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation (CLC) has started seeking a new operator to replace Rush Interactive, which runs SugarHouse. The sportsbook will continue to operate while a replacement is selected. RSI and the CLC expect to transition the sports betting operation in the second half of 2023.

EveryMatrix receives Connecticut licence approval

B2B iGaming provider EveryMatrix has been granted a licence in Connecticut bolstering its presence in U.S. states that regulate sports betting and iGaming as a leading supplier in both verticals.

After securing market entry in New Jersey, West Virginia, Michigan and Ontario, Canada, with the regulatory process underway in Pennsylvania, Connecticut will provide the business with further growth opportunities to supply licensed brands with best-in-class EveryMatrix content and platform services.