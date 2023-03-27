White Hat Studios launches online casino products with Caesars in Pennsylvania

Caesars’ customers have access to customised branded versions of Blackjack Player’s Choice, Multi-Hand Blackjack and American Roulette.

US.- White Hat Studios, the content division of igaming platform supplier White Hat Gaming, has launched its online casino products in Pennsylvania through its partnership with Caesars Sportsbook and Casino. Caesars’ customers have access to customised branded versions of Blackjack Player’s Choice, Multi-Hand Blackjack, and American Roulette.

The supplier’s slot games will also be included, such as Almighty Buffalo Megaways, Ted, and Deal or No Deal Megaways: The Golden Case. The launch in Pennsylvania follows a long-term strategic agreement that began in Michigan in 2022.

Andy Whitworth, CEO of White Hat Studios, said: “We truly value our partnership with Caesars and are thrilled to have taken the collaboration to the next level by launching together in the state of Pennsylvania.

“This latest launch further vindicates the strength of our offering, with online operators committed to taking our content into multiple territories. We’re thoroughly looking forward to seeing Caesars’ customer base in Pennsylvania experience our slots and table games that continue to attract the attention of casino players across the US.”

Senior vice president of igaming at Caesars Digital Matthew Sunderland added: “White Hat Studios has been a great partner providing us with high-quality content. We’re pleased to build off our partnership in Michigan by bringing their engaging content to our customers in Pennsylvania which we expect to be well received.”

White Hat Gaming has signed an exclusive igaming PAM deal with the lottery company Jackpocket in the US. Jackpocket will gain access to White Hat’s PAM solution including its proprietary cashier and travelling wallet.

The new partnership started with Jackpocket’s online casino product launch in New Jersey, where Jackpocket has secured market access through Caesars Interactive Entertainment. Jackpocket plans to launch this new vertical later this year.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $456.8m in February

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $456.8m in February. That’s a 21.6 per cent increase compared to February 2022.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue increased 4.1 per cent year-on-year to $202.8m, while retail table games revenue grew 0.1 per cent to $74.5m.