White Hat Studios goes live in US with BetMGM

The content division of igaming platform supplier White Hat Gaming has signed a deal with its first customer in the region, BetMGM.

US.- White Hat Studios, the content division of igaming platform supplier White Hat Gaming, has gone live in the US after beginning its deal with its first customer in the region, BetMGM. Titles from European markets, such as Ted, Deal or No Deal, and Peaky Blinders will be available to BetMGM players.

Andy Whitworth, CEO of White Hat Studios, said: “We’re delighted to see our products go live in the US, starting with BetMGM in the great state of Michigan. Our games are tried and tested, and we are confident our content will thrill US players.

“It’s been an incredible ride getting to this point from a standing start last September. This is a huge milestone to go live, my team has been exceptional to move at such speed, the next step is to launch into all states and get live the 15+ operators that we have signed so far.”

White Hat Studios expects to continue its expansion in the US. Recently, it signed a content deal with DraftKings, where White Hat offers its portfolio of slots, jackpot slots, and RNG table content in states including New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and West Virginia.

It also signed a deal with PlayEagle.com to supply online casino content in Michigan. Under the terms of the partnership, White Hat supplies PlayEagle.com with its European gaming content including slots, jackpots, and full-house games.

Wizard Games partners with BetMGM in New Jersey

Aspire Global’s in-house game development studio Wizard Games recently signed an agreement with BetMGM to offer its content to players in New Jersey. Wizard titles are now live on BetMGM Casino, Borgata Casino, and Party Casino through Pariplay’s Fusion platform. BetMGM players can access titles such as Dragons of the North, Spirit of Mustang, and Wolf Riches.

The deal strengthens the relationship between the firms. New Jersey becomes the second state with Wizard Games’ games available through BetMGM’s casino platform following a similar deal in West Virginia, in February.

