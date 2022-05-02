Chehalis Tribe to add sports betting at Lucky Eagle Casino in Washington

The deal must still go through public hearings.

The Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation and the Washington State Gambling Commission have reached a tentative agreement to allow sports wagering at the venue.

US.- The Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation and the Washington State Gambling Commission (WSGC) have reached a tentative agreement to allow the Chehalis Tribe to offer sports betting at its Lucky Eagle Casino in Rochester. The agreement would also allow the venue to operate higher wager limits and extend credit to customers.

The next step is notification of the proposed compact amendment to the governor and legislature. There will be public hearings at the Senate Labor and Commerce Committee and House Commerce and Gaming Committee.

The Gambling Commission’s public meeting will take place on May 12, where it will decide if the compact amendment passes to the governor for signature. First, it will go to the tribal chair for final consideration and signature. After the Tribal Chair and the governor sign, it will pass to the secretary of the United States Department of Interior.

WSGC Chair Bud Sizemore said: “This amendment is an agreement with the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation to join other tribes modernizing their gaming operations and adding sports wagering to their casinos.

“It also means a boost in funding for programs to help people struggling with problem gambling along with charitable contributions and community impact funding.”

Chairman Harry Pickernell Sr of the Chehalis Tribe, added: “The Chehalis Tribe views this updated compact as an expression of the continued excellent working relationship between the Tribe and the State and the continuation of the Tribe’s well-regulated offer of safe gaming for the citizens of the State of Washington.”

Lucky Eagle Casino partners with Passport Technology

In February, Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel in Washington State partnered with Passport Technology, a firm specialising in payment technology and customer engagement for the gaming industry. Passport’s CashStream kiosks will provide guests with access to cash on the gaming floor.

