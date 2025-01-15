Affilka by SOFTSWISS celebrates its seventh anniversary

The product now supports over 440 brands, reflecting its growing influence.

Press release. SOFTSWISS, an international tech company, is celebrating the 7th anniversary of its affiliate marketing platform and highlighting some key product milestones.

Launched in 2018, Affilka by SOFTSWISS has become an affiliate management platform powering the iGaming industry. Celebrating its 7th anniversary, the product now supports over 440 brands, reflecting its growing influence. Notably, the number of iGaming operators using the platform increased by 37 per cent over the past year.

Providing cutting-edge tools like the newly presented Geo-Distributed Redirect feature, the trusted Comprehensive Reporting, Flexible Commission Constructor, and Built-in Payment Processing, the platform ensures operators are aligned with relevant affiliate marketing trends, optimizing affiliate program management and elevating operational efficiency.

User experience optimization with geo-distributed redirect feature

This feature aligns with the increasing focus on user experience optimization and minimizing friction in user journeys. Rapid, seamless redirects fastened by 2.5 to 5 times maximize user engagement, reduce bounce rates, and improve conversions, reflecting the industry’s shift toward prioritizing customer-centric design.

Simulated tests conducted in one region showed a reduction from 1.5 seconds to just 300–500 milliseconds – ranking among the fastest response rates in the industry. As a result, the feature has driven a 3.5 per cent to 7 per cent increase in users successfully reaching casino sites, leading to higher registrations and deposits.

Comprehensive reporting for data-driven decision-making

Affilka by SOFTSWISS offers reports with near real-time statistics. This advanced analytics tool aligns with the growing reliance on complete actionable data. It provides a competitive edge, as operators and affiliates can receive timely information to make informed decisions. The faster affiliates receive data on player activity, the quicker they adjust their marketing strategies to attract higher-quality traffic.

Flexible commission constructor empowers customization

Affiliates and operators are moving toward highly tailored commission structures to better align with performance metrics. The Flexible Commission Constructor provided by Affilka by SOFTSWISS reflects this demand, enabling the creation of CPA, RevShare, Hybrid, and other bespoke models to meet diverse business needs.

Built-in Payment processing for seamless financial operations

As the affiliate industry expands globally, ensuring timely, secure, and multi-currency payment solutions is critical. Built-in Payment Processing aligns with the trend of streamlining financial workflows, fostering trust, and improving affiliate retention through hassle-free payouts.

Affilka by SOFTSWISS integrates multiple payment systems, including Neteller, Skrill, Cryptoprocessing, and bank transfers, facilitating efficient and timely affiliate payouts directly from the platform’s back office. This seamless payment processing enhances operational efficiency and ensures affiliates receive their earnings promptly.

Sharing plans for 2025 Anastasia Borovaya, head of Affilka by SOFTSWISS, highlights: “We are going to enhance our platform with powerful features like Cohort Analysis, Traffic Report for affiliates, and improved Subaffiliate Module with new commission plans and reporting tools. The additional geo-specific payment methods for affiliate cashouts will strengthen the platform. We will also continue to focus on optimizing traffic delivery, load balancing, and enhancing system stability and fault tolerance to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.”

Cohort Analysis will provide deeper insights into player behaviour over time. Traffic Report for affiliates will ensure comprehensive data on user clicks by click country, user agent, device, operating system, and other vital criteria.

The team anticipates discussions and potential collaboration at iGB Affiliate from 21 to 22 January in Barcelona. Partners and customers can book a meeting at stand C10.