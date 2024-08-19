Virginia reports $59.3m in casino revenue for July

The three casinos paid a combined $10.7m in taxes to the state.

US.- The Virginia Lottery has released its monthly report on casino gaming activity at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth and Caesars Virginia. Gaming revenue in July totalled $59.3m, marginally down 0.34 per cent compared to June ($59.5m). Slot revenue for the month reached $44.3m, while table games revenue was $15m. The state collected $10.7m in taxes.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth generated $25.7m in revenue, $18.2m from its 1,389 slots and $7.4m from 85 table games. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol generated $14.8m: $11.7m from 915 slots and $3.1 from 29 table games. Caesars Entertainment’s temporary casino in Danville reported $18.8m in adjusted gross gaming revenue: $14.4m from 826 slot machines and $4.4m from 36 table games.

Permanent casinos in Virginia

Caesars Virginia is under construction following groundbreaking in August 2022. Costing $650m, it will include a 500-room hotel and a casino gaming floor featuring more than 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook. There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness centre. Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests.

The permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol is due to open in summer 2024. It will include a 3,200-seat performance venue and a 20,000-person capacity outdoor entertainment venue. The casino will be open 24/7 and is expected to generate about 1,200 to 1,500 jobs. It will also include two hotel towers, a pool, and more.

In April, the Petersburg City Council unanimously approved Bruce Smith Enterprise and The Cordish Companies as the city’s development partner for a casino and entertainment district. The companies will codevelop a $1.4bn Live! Gaming & Entertainment District including Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia.

