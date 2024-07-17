Virginia reports $59.5m in casino revenue for June

The three casinos paid a combined $10.7m in taxes to the state.

US.- The Virginia Lottery has released its monthly report on casino gaming activity at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, and Caesars Virginia. Gaming revenue in June totalled $59.5m, down 5 per cent compared to May ($62.7m). Slot revenue for the month reached $44m, while table games revenue was $15.5m. The state collected $10.7m in taxes.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth generated $25.9m in revenue, $17.9m from its 1,417 slots and $7.9m from 84 table games. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol generated $14.3m: $12m from its 907 slots and $2.3 from 29 table games. Caesars Entertainment’s temporary casino in Danville reported $19.2m in adjusted gross gaming revenue: $14m from 826 slot machines, and $5.2m from 36 table games.

Of the state tax on casino AGR, the statute specifies distributions to the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund, the Family and Children’s Trust Fund, and the host city. For the Bristol casino, statute specifies the portion of taxes reserved for the host city go to the Regional Improvement Commission.

Permanent casinos

Caesars Virginia is under construction following groundbreaking in August. Costing $650m, it will include a 500-room hotel and a casino gaming floor featuring more than 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook. There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness centre. Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests.

The permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol is due to open in summer 2024. It will include a 3,200-seat performance venue and a 20,000-person capacity outdoor entertainment venue. The casino will be open 24/7 and is expected to generate about 1,200 to 1,500 jobs. It will also include two hotel towers, a pool, and more.

In April, the Petersburg City Council unanimously approved Bruce Smith Enterprise and The Cordish Companies as the city’s development partner for a casino and entertainment district. The companies will codevelop a $1.4bn Live! Gaming & Entertainment District including Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia.