Virginia Lottery sales hit record in 2024 fiscal year

US.- The Virginia Lottery has reported record lottery sales of $5.5bn for the 2024 fiscal year. Some $934m went to support K-12 public education, the highest contribution in the lottery’s 36-year history.

Of the total sales for the year ended June 30, a record $4.2bn was paid out to players as prizes. Administrative costs fell to just 3.8 per cent of sales.

Governor Glenn Youngkin said: “Over the course of my administration, we have been able to achieve record funding for K-12 education, allowing for increased opportunities in the classroom. I am so thrilled these record profits will help provide the necessary support and resources for Virginia’s students. Approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s K-12 education budget comes from Virginia Lottery profits that assist in funding public schools.”

Virginia Lottery executive director Khalid Jones added: “The record profits are a byproduct of every Lottery employee’s extreme dedication to our mission of contributing to our K-12 public schools one play at a time. We are pleased that the Lottery was able to deliver for the Commonwealth once again, and in an even bigger way than ever before.”

Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera commented: “Every school district in the Commonwealth benefits from the Lottery Proceeds Fund. Several vital K-12 education programs are supported and approximately one-third of the profits provide discretionary funding for each school district to determine their priority needs.”

Virginia reports $59.5m in casino revenue for June

The Virginia Lottery has released its monthly report on casino gaming activity at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, and Caesars Virginia. Gaming revenue in June totalled $59.5m, down 5 per cent compared to May ($62.7m). Slot revenue for the month reached $44m, while table games revenue was $15.5m. The state collected $10.7m in taxes.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth generated $25.9m in revenue, $17.9m from its 1,417 slots and $7.9m from 84 table games. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol generated $14.3m: $12m from its 907 slots and $2.3 from 29 table games. Caesars Entertainment’s temporary casino in Danville reported $19.2m in adjusted gross gaming revenue: $14m from 826 slot machines, and $5.2m from 36 table games.