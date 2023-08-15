Virginia records $57.3m in casino revenue for July

Gaming revenue from Virginia casinos increased 10 per cent compared to June’s $52.1m.

US.- The Virginia Lottery has released its report on casino gaming activity at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, and Caesars Virginia in July. Gaming revenue totalled $57.3m, up 10 per cent compared to June’s $52.1m.

Slots generated $41.2m and table games $16m. The three casinos paid a combined $10.3m in taxes to the Gaming Proceeds Fund.

The Virginia Lottery Board approved the casino licence for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol in April 2022, and the temporary facility on the site of the former Bristol Mall opened to the public three months later. It approved the casino licence for Rivers Casino Portsmouth in November 2022 and the casino opened on January 23.

Caesars Virginia’s casino licence was approved in April 2023. The temporary facility in Danville opened on May 15, 2023.