Virginia reports $52.1m in casino revenue for June

US.- The Virginia Lottery has released its report on casino gaming activity from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth and Caesars Danville for June. Gaming revenue from the Virginia casinos totalled $52.1m, a new record for the state, and $7m over May’s $45.5m. The three casinos combined for $9.5m in taxes paid to the state.

Commercial casinos only opened in Virginia last year. There are three venues: the permanent Rivers Casino Portsmouth and two temporary casinos, Hard Rock Bristol and Caesars Danville. There are expected to be at least five Virginia casinos in operation within the next couple of years.

In June, Rivers Casino Portsmouth collected $20.5m in revenue, $13.6m from its 1,416 slots and $6.9m from 81 table games, with $3.6m in taxes generated. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol generated $14.2m. The Bristol Casino has 921 slot machines and 29 table games.

Caesars Entertainment’s temporary casino in Danville generated $19m in June. Over $14.4m came from slot machines while table play accounted for around $4.5m. The casino features 768 slots and 25 table games.

Permanent facilities

Caesars Virginia is currently under construction, following groundbreaking in August. The permanent venue is expected to generate up to $38m in tax revenue for the city.

Costing $650m, it will include a 500-room hotel and a casino gaming floor featuring more than 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook. There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness centre. Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests.

The permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol is due to open in summer 2024. It will include a 3,200-seat performance venue and a 20,000-person capacity outdoor entertainment venue. The casino will be open 24/7 and is expected to generate about 1,200 to 1,500 jobs. It will also include two hotel towers, a pool, and more.