BETER and FeedConstruct unite in a major content deal

Press release.- BETER has signed a major distribution deal with FeedConstruct. According to the deal, the data provider has integrated BETER’s esports and sports content alongside highly accurate Esports Odds Feed, into its Odds Aggregation Platform.

This integration provides its operator partners with direct and instant access to BETER’s premium product suite including its proprietary ESportsBattle tournaments which offer non-stop betting action across popular titles such as eFootball, eBasketball, and eHockey. ESportsBattle is BETER’s flagship product in its esports offering, with players able to wager on more than 35,000 events per month with up to 50 markets per event with an average operator margin of 7.5 per cent+.

The partnership also covers BETER’s sports content, featuring its world-renowned Setka Cup table tennis tournaments, and the BSKT Cup basketball league, which together host over 11,000 events monthly.

In total, bettors will be able to wager on more than 46,000 of BETER’s fast-paced esports and sports events each month. All matches are provided with 24/7 live streaming, real-time data, and odds.

In addition, FeedConstruct has integrated BETER’s Esports Odds Feed which offers market-leading odds across 450+ tournaments globally with 40,000+ live and pre-match events per year. Odds are calculated using official data and compiled by in-house expert traders for popular disciplines like CS2, Dota 2, LoL, Valorant, and many more.

The FeedConstruct’s Odds Aggregation Platform stands out with its simplicity and efficiency, offering a single access point to odds for operators worldwide. This eliminates the complexities of individual integrations, delivering seamless, and comprehensive coverage. With the addition of BETER’s content, FeedConstruct’s customers will now have access to an even wider choice of data, empowering them with a broader selection of odds.

Gal Ehrlich, CEO of BETER, said: “We built a reputation as an in-demand provider that offers the most engaging fast-paced content in the market via our ESportsBattle and Setka Cup tournaments, which is why tier-one companies such as FeedConstruct partner with us. This collaboration will grant all existing FeedConstruct customers instant access to BETER’s fast-paced content without the need for any additional integrations.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone for us. By combining BETER’s cutting-edge content with FeedConstruct’s innovative platform, we provide our mutual clients with the ability to reduce the integration pain of backlogged pipelines with unparalleled and seamless access to a diverse and dynamic betting experience.”

Narek Harutyunyan, CEO at FeedConstruct, added: “It’s a great opportunity to enter into this partnership with BETER, a trusted esports and sports content provider. By leveraging FeedConstruct’s innovative Odds Aggregation Platform, BETER will be able to seamlessly distribute their esports and sports offerings to a wider global audience. This collaboration highlights our strength in delivering cutting-edge, scalable technology that empowers content providers and operators alike. We believe that this partnership will not only enhance BETER’s presence in the industry but also provide greater value to our clients by offering a more diverse and dynamic betting experience across markets worldwide.”