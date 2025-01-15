BETBY secures GLI-33 certification

BETBY’s achievement paves the way for strategic market expansion.

Press release.- BETBY has announced that it has successfully attained the GLI-33 “Events Wagering System” certification. This achievement reinforces BETBY’s dedication to compliance and operational excellence, enabling the provider to deliver its innovative, tailored solutions to operators in markets regulated under GLI-33 standards, such as Brazil, and beyond.

Developed by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), GLI-33 is a comprehensive framework that sets the benchmark for regulatory compliance in the sports betting industry. It is trusted by numerous jurisdictions worldwide as a foundational standard, adaptable to meet specific national and regional regulatory requirements. Widely regarded as a prerequisite for market entry in numerous regulated jurisdictions, the certification ensures that wagers are conducted in a manner that is fair, secure, auditable, and properly managed.

Achieving GLI-33 certification is a significant landmark in BETBY’s global expansion strategy. The framework’s broad acceptance across regulated jurisdictions positions BETBY at the forefront of compliance and innovation, allowing the provider to deliver localised, engaging, and secure betting experiences to operators and players worldwide.

Ilze Ramolina, Head of Legal at BETBY, said: “GLI has over 35 years of experience and is accredited as a testing and certification laboratory basically globally. This makes GLI a trusted partner for certification, ensuring that BETBY meets the stringent requirements in newly regulated regions like Brazil, while also paving the way for future certifications in other markets. This milestone underscores our commitment to delivering compliant, high-quality solutions to operators worldwide.”

BETBY invites all ICE Barcelona attendees to visit stand 5J18, where the provider will be introducing an industry-first AI-based feed and showcasing its innovative sportsbook solutions.