Vigen Safaryan, Galaxsys: “FIGOAL is about crafting a story, a narrative and an experience that is both genuine and enjoyable”

Galaxsys’ chief product officer explains all the secrets behind FIGOAL, the company’s latest release.

Exclusive interview.- Vigen Safaryan chief product officer of Galaxsys sat down with Focus Gaming News to reflect on the company’s latest release: FIGOAL. Safaryan explains why the company decided to develop a turbo game, how the idea of ​​developing a game that features the presence of football legend Luís Figo came about, and the importance of FIGOAL’s special features designed for fans.

Galaxsys has just introduced its first-ever game collaboration with Luís Figo. Can you tell us how this FIGOAL idea came about?

Luís Figo is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in football history, and working with him to create a game that authentically embodies his legacy is a remarkable milestone for us.

Games featuring well-known personalities have always drawn strong interest across the player community, and our collaboration fits perfectly into this trend. However, what truly makes this project special is how we’ve merged Figo’s global appeal with innovative and captivating gameplay. It’s not merely about leveraging a celebrity’s name; it’s about crafting a story, a narrative and an experience that is both genuine and enjoyable, attracting players and keeping them engaged for the long run.

FIOGAL is a turbo game, what is the rationale for selecting that?

We decided on a turbo game for our collaboration with Luís Figo because it captures the energy, speed, and excitement he consistently displayed throughout his footballing career.

Turbo games are all about making quick decisions, engaging in dynamic gameplay, and experiencing instant thrills, so in a sense are like footballing skills required on the pitch. This turbo game design perfectly illustrates the excitement and intensity we aimed to honour Figo’s remarkable football skills and of course his football legacy.

The game involves several unique features, linked to the top clubs Figo played with. Can you expand on them?

Football fans are known for their passionate loyalty, whether it’s to their favourite player, club, or jersey. To honour Luís Figo’s legendary career, we’ve added an exciting jersey selection feature, letting players connect with their favourite clubs and relive iconic moments. Players can choose from five legendary jerseys: Sporting Lisbon, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and the Portugal National Team.

This feature isn’t just about visuals—we believe it creates a deeper emotional bond for fans and football enthusiasts, making gameplay more personal and unforgettable.

Galaxsys is known for leading the way when it comes to player engagement and gameplay bonuses. What does the FIGOAL provide players?

FIGOAL stands out not just for its partnership with a global sports icon but also for its exciting features and innovative gameplay. The game includes two bonus rounds, “Goal” and “Golden Ball,” which add an extra layer of fun and keep players coming back. With multipliers going up to x32,000, every spin brings the thrill of big potential wins.

Additionally, we have stunning animations, which enhance the experience, seamlessly merging striking visuals with an intuitive interface, ensuring smooth and enjoyable gameplay.

What markets shall you be pushing for FIGOAL and what’s next for Galaxsys?

Galaxsys’ games are widespread across multiple markets, and given the global appeal of football and Luís Figo, we expect the game to be exciting to all our operator partners.

The game has only been teased so far, but we continue to receive interest from partners in different regions. As you would expect, there is a lot of interest in Latin America, where football and Figo have a huge following. Showcasing it at ICE in Barcelona, at our stand 2G44, will only add to that excitement and attract more attention. Figo’s legacy is loved worldwide, and with the game’s universal appeal, it has every chance of becoming a global sensation as one of the stars in the 30+ profile of award-winning games from Galaxsys.