BetConstruct to take part in ICE Barcelona

Press release.- BetConstruct is pleased to announce its participation at ICE Barcelona, taking place January 20-22, 2025. This event presents an excellent opportunity to explore the future of iGaming and contribute to its next chapter of growth and innovation.

Highlighting its groundbreaking concept, The Center of Gravity, BetConstruct aims to reshape the iGaming landscape through innovation, collaboration, and forward-thinking. Debuting at Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0, this vision goes into full force at ICE Barcelona, representing a hub where ideas converge, possibilities are unlocked, and the extraordinary becomes the new standard.

This year, BetConstruct will showcase an extensive product and solution portfolio, meticulously enhanced with new features and functionalities to meet even the most demanding industry needs, with a massive 1,500 sqm exhibition space at Stand 4A20.

Key highlights include:

A comprehensive Casino Suite featuring over 15,000+ games

Advanced Sportsbook software covering 140,000+ pre-match and 70,000+ live monthly events

State-of-the-art Affiliate Software designed to maximise operator profits

The Last Battle, a next-generation loyalty system

At the core of the exhibition lies Spring BME, BetConstruct’s pioneering Business Management Environment. Representing the culmination of two decades of industry expertise, this platform provides operators with a seamless approach to establishing and scaling their iGaming ventures. Spring BME takes an all-in-one approach, optimising operations through intuitive back-office management and advanced player engagement tools.

Spotlight on strategic collaborations

ICE Barcelona will also highlight BetConstruct’s ongoing collaboration with the Ortak Platform, showcasing the recently launched Ortak SnowBall initiative and the PopOK Property Blockchain Raffle. Both initiatives were first introduced at the Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0 in Ras Al Khaimah.

Celebrating the success of FTN

The timing of ICE Barcelona coincides with the second anniversary of FTN, BetConstruct’s native cryptocurrency that has revolutionised financial transactions within the iGaming industry. Since its launch on 21 January 2023, FTN has underscored BetConstruct’s commitment to bridging blockchain technology with iGaming. Offering enhanced flexibility and security, FTN has grown from 0.19 USDT to 3.4 USDT, reflecting a 1690 per cent increase and reaching a market capitalisation of $1.4bn. It is currently listed on more than 15 exchanges and platforms.

BetConstruct looks forward to welcoming industry professionals and operators at ICE Barcelona from 20-22 January 2025. Visitors are invited to Stand 4A20 at Fira Barcelona Gran Via, where a team of specialists will be available to demonstrate how BetConstruct’s comprehensive solutions can transform business aspirations into reality.



