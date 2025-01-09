GR8 Tech granted recognition notice from Malta Gaming Authority

With this license, the company can offer its high-performance igaming services to a broader audience.

Press release.- GR8 Tech has received a Recognition Notice from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), authorizing the platform provider to expand its product reach within Malta’s jurisdiction. This recognition grants GR8 Tech the same rights as a standard MGA B2B license, confirming the company’s compliance with regulatory standards and strengthening its position in the European igaming market.

With this license, GR8 Tech can offer its high-performance igaming services, including Hyper Turnkey Solution, Sportsbook Turbo iFrame, and Infinite Casino Aggregation, to a broader audience. The company can now tap into new growth opportunities in one of the world’s most respected regulatory environments, ensuring operators benefit from its cutting-edge technology and compliance excellence.

Yevhen Krazhan, GR8 Tech CBDO, commented: “Being granted the Malta Gaming Authority recognition is a big step for GR8 Tech. It highlights the strength and trust in our solutions, opening the door to new partnerships and opportunities. We’re excited to grow our presence in this respected market and deliver even more value to our clients, helping them succeed with our high-performance products.”

Last year, GR8 Tech obtained a B2B gaming supplier license from Peru’s Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism, marking its expansion into the Latin American market. Both licenses strengthen GR8 Tech’s global presence, positioning the company to forge strong partnerships in competitive gaming markets.