PlayCity Casino launches Konami gaming real-money online slots across Mexico

PlayCity Casino expands its online offering with player-favourite Konami slots.

Press release.- PlayCity Casino and Konami Gaming have announced the debut of player-favourite Konami casino slot games for real-money wagering on playcity.com throughout Mexico. Players nationwide can tap into popular casino slots including Cobra Hearts™, China Shores™, Chili Chili Fire™, and All Aboard™ Dynamite Dash™ by mobile, tablet, or desktop device. These games and more are powered by Konami Gaming’s remote gaming server (RGS), with dozens of casino classics and new hit releases. This launch signals an important expansion on the relationship between PlayCity Casino and Konami Gaming, which have partnered for years.

José Fernando López Perez, product director at PlayCity Casino, said, “We are very excited to add Konami games to our online platform. We know the brand from our land-based business and really look forward to a successful partnership online”.

Konami Gaming and PlayCity Casino have long partnered in the land-based sector, where Konami games have historically stood apart for player performance, engaging mathematics, and machine quality. In addition to playcity.com, PlayCity Casino operates 17 traditional land-based casino destinations across 11 states. PlayCity’s investment in omni-channel gaming allows guests to enjoy a diverse mix of casino entertainment at the casino and online from anywhere in the country.

Eduardo Aching, vice president of international gaming operations at Konami Gaming, said, “Across the business, PlayCity Casino has prioritized player convenience, service, and engagement, with outstanding success. This launch is the latest example of the organization’s commitment to providing safe and easy entertainment access, quality, and variety, which Konami is thrilled to support with a long list of fan-favourite content.”