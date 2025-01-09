1spin4win brings exclusive game preview to ICE Barcelona 2025

The company will feature an exclusive preview of the new title, Don Catleone Hold and Win, and a studio-hosted prize draw.

Press release.- Following a remarkable 2024 — achieving 500 clients, launching over 130 online slot games, and earning the trust of a growing player base — 1spin4win kicks off 2025 with participation in one of the largest igaming events, ICE Barcelona. The event will take place from January 20 to 22, where 1spin4win will showcase its latest games and solutions at stand 2L12.

The 1spin4win booth will embrace the elegance of Art Deco, reflecting the company’s blend of traditional gaming roots with a modern, straightforward approach to game development. The Don Catleone Hold and Win game, inspired by the 1930s and offering a fresh take on the classic mafia theme, will take centre stage, showcasing both the simplicity and balance that define 1spin4win’s products.

A highlight of the booth will be the prize draw held on January 22. Prizes include an iPhone 16 Pro (256 GB), AirPods Pro 2, and an exclusive 1spin4win branded backpack. To participate, attendees simply need to drop their business cards in the designated box at the studio’s stand, follow them on LinkedIn, and visit 1spin4win at the booth during the draw.

See also: 1spin4win unveils classic Christmas Hold and Win to honour yearly tradition

Throughout the event, attendees will have the chance to meet with 1spin4win’s team, including experts from sales, account management, and marketing. The team will be available to discuss the studio’s advanced promotional tools, such as the Cash & Drops promo campaigns, and showcase its diverse portfolio, including popular slots like Cash’n Fruits Hold and Win, Hold the Gold, Lucky Robbery, and others.

Olga Hlukhovskaya, business development director at 1spin4win, commented, “Known as one of the premier gatherings in igaming, ICE Barcelona is the perfect venue to showcase our upcoming online slot, Don Catleone Hold and Win, which launches February 27. We invite attendees to visit our stand to enjoy an exclusive preview and play the game before its official release. We have high hopes for this slot and are confident that players and partners will recognize and appreciate its unique features and potential.”