Galaxsys presents Slap Shot: a new slap-tastic turbo game

This new release combines a simple yet exciting concept with engaging mechanics.

Slap Shot challenges players to deliver the perfect slap to their opponent using customisable features.

Press release.- Galaxsys has launched its latest turbo game, Slap Shot. This new release combines a simple yet exciting concept with engaging mechanics to offer a thrilling experience for players.

About Slap Shot

The game challenges players to deliver the perfect slap to their opponent using customisable features. Players specify their desired bet amount, choose their slap tools and characters, and aim to deliver a successful slap to win. “With customisable options allowing players to select their preferred tools and characters, each round is a satisfying adventure“, the company said.

Bonus rounds appear when players deliver a powerful hit that disorients the opponent or purchase a bonus round, adding an extra layer of excitement.

Features & highlights

Slap Shot offers a wide range of in-game features and highlights, creating a truly engaging experience for players. Here are the main highlights of this turbo game by Galaxsys.

Character customisation

Slap Shot lets players personalize their experience by choosing their characters and slapping tools, making each round more fun and engaging.

Bonus mode

Bonus rounds appear when players deliver a powerful hit that disorients the opponent or when they purchase a bonus round.

Engaging gameplay and animations

With a focus on player satisfaction, Slap Shot features a visually appealing and user-friendly design.

Auto bet

The feature allows players to switch to the mode where the system places bets automatically.

“Staying true to Galaxsys’ dedication to delivering unique and memorable games, Slap Shot is a standout addition to the studio’s growing portfolio, Galaxsys concluded.

See also: Gil Soffer: “Galaxsys is well-positioned to make a strong impact at SiGMA Europe this year”