Greco to enhance Lottoland’s Gameplay Risk capabilities

Press release.- Greco, the provider of the Gameplay Risk Engine, has partnered with Lottoland, a global player in the online lottery sector. This collaboration will see Lottoland integrate Greco’s innovative Gameplay Risk Engine to enhance player management, minimise risk, and optimise operational efficiency across its platforms.

Mike Kirwian, VP of Marketing & Commercial, stated: “At Lottoland, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. Partnering with Greco aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver world-class experiences to our customers. Greco’s unique Gameplay Risk Engine will assess player behaviours, ensuring a secure and seamless experience for our growing community of 20 million customers”.

Operating in 15 markets, Lottoland is known for revolutionizing the lottery market and has recently announced a record number of 20 million customers worldwide. Through this new partnership, the operator continues its commitment to delivering exceptional player experiences in the lottery space as a market leader.

Ozric Vondervelden, Co-Founder and CEO of Greco commented: “We’re thrilled to welcome Lottoland as a partner. Their commitment to innovation and player-centric operations aligns closely with our values. With our Gameplay Risk Engine, Lottoland is well-equipped to enhance efficiency and reinforce its position as a global leader in the online lottery spac.,”

Greco’s Gameplay Risk Engine leverages theoretical value modelling and behavioural risk analysis, giving operators key insights to reduce costs and improve marketing efficiency. This partnership marks another milestone for Greco as it expands its footprint in the iGaming industry.