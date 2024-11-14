Galaxsys wins ‘New Casino Game of 2024’ with Tower Rush at SiGMA Europe Awards

The SiGMA Europe Awards celebrate the best in innovation and excellence across the iGaming industry.

Press release.- Galaxsys is proud to announce that its latest game release, Tower Rush, has been named “New Casino Game of 2024” at the SiGMA Europe Awards.

The SiGMA Europe Awards celebrate the best in innovation and excellence across the iGaming industry, bringing together industry leaders to recognise the year’s top performers. Galaxsys is proud to be among this year’s winners, with its new turbo game, Tower Rush, receiving its first award as “New Casino Game of 2024”.

Tower Rush, a unique blend of strategy and thrill, has quickly gained popularity across multiple regions. The game’s unique mechanics challenge players to think strategically while keeping the gameplay fun and intuitive.

By making quick decisions and balancing risk and reward, players build an endless chain of floors, stacking them to achieve the highest possible odds. This combination of intuition and strategy has made Tower Rush a standout addition to Galaxsys’ portfolio.

Hayk Sargsyan, CEO of Galaxsys, expressed his excitement about the award: “Tower Rush is one of those games that we knew would be a hit from the start, but it has far exceeded our expectations by winning the SiGMA Europe Award less than six months after its launch. It’s incredibly rewarding to see the hard work and dedication our team put into this game recognised on such a prestigious stage. This award further strengthens our commitment to creating fun, innovative games that players truly enjoy.”

Galaxsys is passionate about developing innovative, engaging, and visually attractive games. “Tower Rush exemplifies this dedication, combining exciting gameplay with interactive design to offer players a thrilling and rewarding experience,” the company said.

