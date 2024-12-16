Galaxsys & Luís Figo collaborate with launch of FIGOAL Game

Galaxsys launches innovative turbo game with legendary footballer Luís Figo.

Press release.- Galaxsys has announced its new branded game, FlGOAL, in partnership with football legend and Ballon d’Or winner Luís Figo.

This is Galaxsys’s first collaboration with the football icon to develop a branded game. Through this collaboration, Galaxsys has combined Figo’s legendary status and football legacy with its expertise in creating dynamic and engaging gameplay. The result is a game that not only celebrates a football legend but also resonates with players worldwide, highlighting Galaxsys’ commitment to producing creative, bold and innovative games.

Hayk Sargsyan, CEO of Galaxsys, commented on this special game launch, “Collaborating with Luís Figo on FIGOAL has been an extraordinary milestone and a project of high importance for the whole team. We were committed to making sure every detail was perfect, as this is not just a game but a celebration of Luís Figo’s incredible legacy. This collaboration also marks a huge step for Galaxsys, as we have partnered up with a football icon of this level to create a game that represents him and resonates with millions of football enthusiasts around the world.”

Vigen Safaryan, chief product officer of Galaxsys, added, “From the very beginning, we knew this would be a big and challenging project, but we were incredibly excited to take it on. We dedicated extensive time to developing detailed storyboards and intricate game mechanics. Recognising the remarkable legacy and unique journey of this legendary football player, we introduced a special feature allowing players to choose Figo’s jersey from five options, representing the four clubs he played for and the Portugal national team. We’re proud of the outcome, and I’m confident it will resonate with partners and players, reflecting the care and dedication we put into every detail.”

About the game

Figoal is a football-themed turbo game featuring the iconic footballer Luís Figo. To launch the game, players select their desired bet amount and press and hold the “Hold” button. This action sets Figo into motion as he starts freestyling the ball while a multiplier for potential winnings steadily increases. If players release the hold button before the ball falls, they secure a win multiplied by the current round’s multiplier.

The game features two bonuses and allows players to choose Figo’s jersey from five options, including the four clubs he played for and the Portugal national team jersey.