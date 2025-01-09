Nederlandse Loterij names Maartje Geven as chief technology and information officer

Geven will be starting the role on March 1, 2025.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch state lottery Nederlandse Loterij has named Maartje Geven as chief technology and information officer. She succeeds former chief technology officer Maurice Meijer and will take up the position by March 1, 2025. Geven will also take on a directorship at the company.

This is Geven’s first role in the gambling industry after an extensive career in finance, including the last 17 years with ING, where she ultimately served as IT lead.

Nederlandse Loterij board chair Alexander Pechtold, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Maartje Geven at the Dutch Lottery. We have every confidence in a positive future. Together with Arjan Blok as CEO, Jet Roos as CFRO, and Arno de Jong as CCO, the board of the Dutch Lottery will take the organisation a step further in the coming years.”

On her appointment, Geven said: “Nederlandse Loterij is an extremely dynamic organisation; innovative, socially involved and in full development. It is an honour to become part of this beautiful company with strong brands and a strong engineering culture.

“A company that is driven by technology and makes dreams possible. And at the same time does everything to let its players play responsibly. I look forward to contributing to a happy and sporty Netherlands together with all colleagues and partners of Nederlandse Loterij.”