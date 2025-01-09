FBMDS is prepared to showcase at ICE Barcelona 2025 with its igaming innovations

The company expects visitors at booth 3H30.

Press release.- FBMDS is ready to showcase its portfolio at ICE Barcelona 2025 from January 20 to 22. With a lineup of novelties, FBMDS will expect visitors at its booth 3H30.

Guided by the belief that Every Spark Counts, the brand aims to exhibit innovative games, enhanced player engagement metrics, and strategic partnerships. As FBMDS steps into 2025, the year when it celebrates its 5-year anniversary mark, its focus on player-centric experiences and operator-driven solutions underscores the brand’s commitment to shaping the future of online casino gaming.

At the international trade show, the brand will showcase the best of iGaming thrill with fresh mechanics, rewarding game mathematics, and endless rewards with the new Infinity Series collection, redefining the concept of video bingo experiences.

Apart from its video bingo portfolio, the company will also showcase the popular Ronaldinho Crash, a soccer-themed crash game that brings the wizardry of one of football’s greatest players to the gaming universe. In addition to gaming excellence, FBMDS invites attendees to participate in the FBM Foundation Keepy-Uppy Challenge, a fun initiative supporting a meaningful cause.

Booth visitors will also have the opportunity to take a flight with Champion Tales in a thrilling crash game adventure, combining powerful features and engaging gameplay to captivate players and maximize operators’ success.

With over 70 cutting-edge games, FBMDS provides tailored solutions to boost online casino operations. Apart from the video bingo and crash gaming novelties, FBMDS’ extensive portfolio of slots, lottos, and table games will also ensure a diverse offering to answer every operator’s needs and player’s preferences, available to explore in full detail at the event.

This year, the brand aims to establish itself even further as the online casino game changer, forging strong partnerships with key operators and partners across the globe, for which ICE Barcelona is the perfect stage to strengthen its goals.