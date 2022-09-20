Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $425.3m in August

Revenue from online gaming was up 20.8 per cent to $107.1m in August.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s figures show that revenue increased 4.2 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $425.3m in August. That’s a 4.2 per cent increase compared to August 2021.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue decreased 4 per cent year-on-year to $201.2m. Retail table games revenue decreased 9 per cent to $78.4m.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National led Pennsylvania’s land-based casino revenue, with $60.9m, an increase of 22 per cent from August 2021. Parx Casino in Philadelphia generated $56m, a year-over-year decrease of 4 per cent. Rivers Casino Philadelphia rounded up the top 3 with a revenue of $45m.

Revenue from online gaming was up 20.8 per cent to $107.1m. Hollywood Casino at Penn National led the way with $43.9m in revenue, ahead of Rivers Casino Philadelphia at $26.8m and Valley Forge Casino Resort at $17.7m. Tax revenue generated from online gaming in August was $45.9m.

The sports betting handle was $336m, 4.1 per cent above August 2021’s $348.5m. Taxable revenue was $33.9m compared to $18m in August 2021, an increase of 88.5 per cent.

Valley Forge, along with partner FanDuel, retained the top spot in sports wagering with $13.6m in revenue from $132m in bets. Hollywood Casino at the Meadows’ Barstool Sportsbook placed second with $9m in revenue off a $91m handle. The handle at Hollywood Casino Morgantown was $39.2m. Hollywood Casino at Penn National and DraftKings reported $24m in wagers.

See also: Gaming Innovation Group gains authorisation in Pennsylvania