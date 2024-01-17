US Integrity names Dave Abbott as chief product officer

Abbott, who worked as chief technology officer of Sharplink Gaming, has joined the company’s leadership team.

US.- Sports betting integrity monitoring and technology company US Integrity (USI) has announced that Dave Abbott has joined the company’s leadership team as chief product officer. Abbott worked as chief technology officer of Sharplink Gaming.

Abbott brings more than 20 years of global leadership experience leading Product and Technology teams for sports technology and gaming companies. At SharpLink, Abbott led the Product and Technology teams delivering a platform that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. Before joining SharpLink, Dave was the managing director of U.S. Media at Sportradar. The company acquired SportsData in 2014, a live data and digital content producer that Abbott co-founded in 2010.

Matthew Holt, CEO of US Integrity, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Dave to our team as our new chief product officer. He will play an integral role in the firm’s product strategy as we continue evolving our solutions and expanding our reach throughout the rest of the world. Dave’s broad experience building real-time sports and gaming data products aligns with US Integrity’s mission to maintain the integrity of sports through data analysis.

“Dave brings valuable experience productizing data that will provide our customers a new level of visibility and confidence in their operations. We have a vision of where our company will go from here and I am very confident that Dave’s leadership and ability to execute will help us get there.”

Dave Abbott commented: “I am excited to join US Integrity at such a crucial time in its journey. I’m looking forward to contributing to US Integrity’s tradition of product innovation and superior customer experience.”

In December, US Integrity entered an agreement to provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard to the Missouri Valley Conference (NVC). The company also announced a partnership with Canadian online sportsbook Bet99. The firm has also partnered with Tulane University.

In October, US Integrity (USI) and Odds On Compliance announced a merger.