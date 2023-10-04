US Integrity and Odds On Compliance to merge

The merger is expected to close later this month.

The firms have announced their merger to form a global compliance and integrity solution firm.

US.- The sports betting integrity monitoring and regulatory technology company US Integrity (USI) and compliance technology and consultation firm Odds On Compliance have announced a merger. The combination is expected to close later this month subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals as well as customary closing conditions.

The two companies partnered earlier this year to launch Secure Sports Solutions (S3), a joint venture, offering compliance technology solutions.

Matt Holt, CEO of US Integrity, will be appointed as CEO of the combined company. He said: “We are thrilled to unite the strengths of U.S. Integrity and Odds On Compliance to create a firm that is poised to redefine the standards of excellence in the sports betting and gambling compliance industry.”

Eric Frank, CEO of Odds On Compliance and future president of the combined company, added: “This merger is a testament to our joint commitment to helping the industry navigate the complexities of this rapidly growing and highly regulated sector. This fusion of strengths will enable us to offer a comprehensive suite of compliance and integrity technology products and services.”