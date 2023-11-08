nVenue signs partnership with U.S. Integrity

The firms will codevelop technologies to monitor micro-bets.

US.- nVenue, a micro-betting technology and sports AI firm, has announced a partnership with sports betting integrity monitoring and regulatory technology firm US Integrity.

Co-founder and CEO of nVenue, Kelly Pracht, said: “Micro-betting is the fastest-growing segment of in-play betting, estimated to generate handles approaching $20bn by 2027. These entertaining and rapid-fire in-game bets are already pushing the envelope of the betting ecosystem in every way. With such high stakes, we must also consider how we prevent exploitation and manage risks with these new offerings, integrity innovation cannot be an afterthought!

“I am delighted to share that nVenue, and U.S. Integrity are kicking off an era of thought leadership and collaboration. nVenue, as an odds supplier of micro-bets, brings the technology mindset to build solutions at the source. USI brings a powerful, robust platform built from many years of industry experience and relationships with the leagues and sportsbooks. Together, we aim to make a meaningful difference for many years to come for this very exciting sports betting category.”

US Integrity CEO Matt Holt added: “The solution to this evolving challenge lies in strategic collaborations. Our partnership with nVenue and the integration of innovative AI and machine learning technologies will pave the way for more robust integrity measures in micro-betting, ensuring the security and fairness of this unique category.”

In October, US Integrity announced a partnership with Canadian online sportsbook Bet99 to provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard. It has also signed a deal with Tulane University to provide sports wagering monitoring to the New Orleans-based university, located in New Orleans. Earlier in October, US Integrity (USI) and Odds On Compliance announced a merger. The two companies partnered earlier this year to launch Secure Sports Solutions (S3), a joint venture, offering compliance technology solutions.