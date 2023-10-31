US Integrity partners with Bet99

US Integrity will provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard.

US.- The sports betting integrity monitoring and regulatory technology company US Integrity (USI) has announced a partnership with Canadian online sportsbook Bet99. It will provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard to Bet99.

Matthew Holt, U.S. Integrity’s CEO & co-founder, added: “U.S. Integrity is proud to partner with BET99 and assist as they grow their brand across the Canadian regulated sports wagering market. U.S. Integrity’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best-in-class insights & compliance solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to working with the exceptional team at BET99.

“All our partners are committed to the highest integrity standards, and they are no exception. These types of partnerships help ensure sports betting integrity and strengthen the unique & proprietary anomaly detection tools we have developed at U.S. Integrity.”

Jared Beber, BET99 CEO, said: “The integrity of the sports betting experience at BET99 is of utmost importance, and we are thrilled to be working with U.S. Integrity as we ensure an optimal and secure online experience for the Canadian market. U.S. Integrity’s proactive approach to maintaining integrity will play an important role in detecting potentially suspicious wagering activity.”

In October, US Integrity announced a partnership with Tulane University to provide sports wagering monitoring. It will provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard to the New Orleans-based university, located in New Orleans. Earlier in October, US Integrity (USI) and Odds On Compliance announced a merger. The two companies partnered earlier this year to launch Secure Sports Solutions (S3), a joint venture, offering compliance technology solutions.