Missouri Valley Conference signs up with US Integrity

US.- US Integrity (USI) has announced that has entered an agreement to provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard to the Missouri Valley Conference (NVC).

MVC deputy commissioner Jill Redmond said: “The partnership with US Integrity is critical based on the rapidly evolving sports betting landscape. It reflects the commitment of the membership to protect the integrity of all Missouri Valley Conference sports.”

Matthew Holt, USI’s CEO and co-founder, added: “We are thrilled to partner with The Missouri Valley Conference, as they continue their efforts in being proactive in an evolving integrity and sports wagering space. The team here at USI is thrilled to be working with Jill and the team at MVC. The collaboration and cohesive partnership through USI’s integrity initiatives will provide the best coverage and real time alerts to the Missouri Valley Conference.”

US Integrity recently announced a partnership with Canadian online sportsbook Bet99. The firm has also partnered with Tulane University. In October, US Integrity (USI) and Odds On Compliance announced a merger. The two companies partnered earlier this year to launch Secure Sports Solutions (S3), a joint venture, offering compliance technology solutions.

Missouri casinos report $168.5m in revenue for July

Missouri’s 13 casinos generated $168.5m in adjusted gross revenue in July, according to the latest report from the Missouri Gaming Commission. That’s a 1 per cent drop from the $169.3m they collected in July 2022. The figure was $155m in June of this year.

Ameristar St. Charles was the top performer, generating $25m in revenue. Hollywood Casino reported $22.3m, Rivers City Casino $22.2. Ameristar Kansas City $18m and Harrahs Kansas City $15.3m. The state collected $35.4m in taxes on gaming, up from $32m in June.