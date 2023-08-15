UK Health Lottery overhauls prize structure

The move forms part of the society lottery’s rebranding.

UK.- Northern and Shell has announced that it is overhauling the prize structure of Britain’s Health Lottery amid a rebrand that includes a new logo and website. The lottery, which runs draws five times a week, has been renamed the Big Win.

As of tomorrow (August 15), a new prize structure will see the main prize in Saturday night second chance prize draws raised from £250,000 to £475,000. The prize for matching four balls will rise from £250 to £300.

Meanwhile, a Mega Monday promotion will see instant win players entered into a £500 raffle. Users with a direct debit will also be entered into a monthly raffle, with 10 players winning £100 each month.

The Health Lottery’s new CEO Lebby Eyres said: “To improve our appeal to players, we’ve increased our Saturday night free prize draw to the highest level possible for a society lottery operator. We’ve also rebranded to give the draw its own identity. As the Health Lottery’s portfolio of games has expanded beyond the original lottery draw, we decided it was time the main game was differentiated more strongly from our other products.”

She added: “We want to drive more engagement with our most loyal customers and relate to them better. From August, we will be asking them about different topics each month to obtain feedback on our rebrand, their journeys, instant win games, good causes and so on, with a view to making sure our product is as closely aligned with our players’ preferences as possible.”

The revamped prize structure follows the appointment of Mark Nash as the Health Lottery’s new marketing director. The rebranding also comes ahead of a major transition for the lottery’s bigger competitor the UK National Lottery.

Northern & Shell had been expected to bid for the UK National Lottery in the Gambling Commission tender that was ultimately won by the Czech Republic’s Allwyn. Allwyn’s ten-year licence starts from February next year.

Allwyn and Camelot UK have announced a joint plan to help retailers prepare for the transition, which requires them to change their Retailer Agreements.

