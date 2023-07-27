Allwyn and Camelot start work to transfer UK National Lottery retailers

Allwyn will take over the UK National Lottery from February 1.

UK National Lottery retailers need to transfer retailer agreements to Allwyn.

UK.- Allwyn and Camelot UK have announced a joint plan to help retailers prepare for the transition to the next National Lottery licence. Allwyn will take over the operation of the UK National Lottery on February 1. As such, existing lottery retailers need to change their Retailer Agreements.

Allwyn and Camelot say that they will allow retailers to electronically transfer their agreements to Allwyn by December 18 ahead of Allwyn’s assumption as licensee. Agreements will be changed to show Allwyn as the operator, while two existing separate terminal agreements will be merged into one.

Meanwhile, Allwyn said that some language in the agreements was being modified and that conditions would be updated to meet legal changes on data protection and record keeping.

Allwyn is creating an online portal where the new Retailer Agreements can be accessed. It will feature video and written instructions and a questions section.

Allwyn retail director Katharine Challinor said: “Retailers will soon be hearing from us on how they can easily transfer their existing Retailer Agreement. Their Camelot Retail Sales Executive will also visit their store to guide them through the process and answer any questions they might have.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank National Lottery retailers for their continued support and the role they play in raising £30m every week for good causes across the UK.”

Meanwhile, the companies are carrying out site surveys with Momentum In-store until the end of September. There are plans for Lotto and EuroMillions events and a National Lottery Christmas event.

Allwyn won a ten-year licence to run the UK National Lottery in a tender run by the Gambling Commission. It subsequently bought Camelot UK, which has run the lottery since its inception in 1994.

Allywn Group, formerly Sazka, reported consolidated revenue of €4bn for 2022, up 24 per cent year-on-year. Net revenue rose by 25 per cent to €2.5bn and adjusted EBITDA 21 per cent to €1.2bn.