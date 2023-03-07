UK Health Lottery names Lebby Eyres as CEO

Eyres will oversee the launch of a new brand identity for the Health Lottery.

UK.- The Health Lottery has named Lebby Eyres as its new chief executive officer. The former lifestyle magazine editor replaces Des Duffy.

Eyres has spent more than 14 years at the lottery’s parent company, Northern & Shell. She was editor-in-chief at the magazines New! and Star between 2013 and 2018. Since then, she has worked as a freelance journalist.

Martin Ellice, joint group managing director at Northern & Shell, said: “We are delighted to welcome Lebby back into the Northern & Shell family. In her previous roles, she was a strong leader and played an integral role in the company’s strategy. In particular, she was a key player in the transformation of the media business from print-led to digital-first prior to its sale to Reach PLC.

“The Health Lottery is going through a similar transition and is moving towards a more data-driven approach. We believe Lebby will do an excellent job of managing the different and exciting opportunities presented by both the digital and retail arms of the business.”

The company said Eyres will oversee the launch of a new brand identity and a relaunch of The Health Lottery’s website in the summer. She will draw on her experience managing business transformations and use her health journalism background to improve the business’s storytelling.

She said: “Our Good Causes work is built into our name, unlike any other lottery, so people know that the money raised through The Health Lottery goes towards health issues.

“However, some people don’t realise our focus is on addressing health inequalities and the most disadvantaged members of society, and I want to make that clear by publicising the stories of the people who benefit. These compelling stories will focus on individuals whose lives are being transformed by the projects funded through us, and will get to the heart of how we’ve helped them. I think today’s players really want to know where the Good Causes element of their ticket is going.”

Northern & Shell has previously made bids to run the UK National Lottery and was expected to bid for the next licence, which was ultimately won by Allwyn. The transition to Allwyn has already begun and the company has bought the current operator, Camelot.

See also: UK government to consider ending charity lottery ceiling