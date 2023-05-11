UK Health Lottery names Mark Nash as marketing director for rebranding

The lottery plans to launch a new brand identity.

UK.- The Health Lottery has named Mark Nash as its new marketing director as it prepares to launch a new brand identity. Nash will be responsible for streamlining the Health Lottery’s marketing strategy and promoting the launch of the new identity while coordinating several functions previously overseen by other positions.

He comes from the insurance firm Aviva. Before that, he worked in marketing and branding at Hiscox for six years following stints at Samsung Electronics, Shine TV and News UK, where he worked on The Sun’s £9.50 holidays.

Nash’s experience at Aviva was mentioned as particularly significant for The Health Lottery because he created the team from scratch with responsibility for a £10m budget.

Nash said: “My aim is to make business and marketing strategies more customer-driven; successful marketing relies on understanding and addressing customer needs, ideally in a way that the competitors cannot.

“At both Aviva and Hiscox I set the target audiences, mapped out customer journeys and built marketing plans around the unique value the brands had to offer. I’m looking forward to doing the same for The Health Lottery.”

The Health Lottery’s new CEO, Lebby Eyres, who took up the role in March, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Mark to The Health Lottery. He has a proven track record in putting together marketing strategies, plans and campaigns for companies like Aviva and Hiscox and we are confident his experience will help us transform The Health Lottery brand and better communicate our core values to our customers.”

Eyres plans to launch a new brand identity for the Health Lottery, including a new strapline and revamped website. The move comes as the National Lottery also prepares for major changes.

The Health Lottery’s owner Northern & Shell has previously made bids to run the UK National Lottery and was expected to bid for the next licence, which was ultimately won by Allwyn. The transition to Allwyn has already begun and the company has bought the current operator, Camelot. Its own licence starts in February 2024.

Nash said: “I’m especially excited about the opportunity to play a role in moving this heritage brand in a fresh direction and helping transform the business into a brand powered by innovative products and high-quality digital experiences for customers.

“My goal is to work with Lebby and the rest of the team to create a clear marketing strategy that is able to drive the business further forward and deliver growth.”

