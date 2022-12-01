Tipico launches registration for sports betting in Ohio

With the state to launch legalised sports betting launch on January1, several operators have begun to take registrations.

US.- Sportsbook operator Tipico has launched early sign-up offers in Ohio, as the state prepares for the launch of legalised sports betting on January 1, 2023. Several sportsbook operators are now allowing customers to sign up, with Bet365 and Caesars Entertainment having opened for registration. Players will have access to special offers on sign up.

Adrian Vella, US CEO at Tipico, said: “Our bonus offers will fuel the fire of the diehard Ohio sports fan, eager for heart-stopping sports moments. The Tipico team has worked tirelessly on meaningful product innovation that will inspire new bettors to put their money on the home team.”

Tipico has launched a free-to-play game in Ohio. Players can access WinOhio.com to play scratch-and-win contests to earn sportsbook bonuses and free bets. The Win Ohio free-to-play game offers four new gameplay opportunities every week.

Ohio governor Mike DeWine signed legislation to allow sports betting last December following the approval of House Bill 29 by the House and Senate.