Bet365 offers early registration in Ohio

Sports betting is due to launch in Ohio on January 1.

Bet365 is allowing customers to sign-up to access promotions before sports betting launches on January 1.

US.- With sports betting set to launch in Ohio on January 1, Bet365 is allowing customers to sign up early to access a promotion. Caesars Entertainment also launched an early registration for Caesars Sportsbook in the state. Customers in Ohio can register and deposit funds using an early registration offer.

Ohio governor Mike DeWine signed legislation to allow sports betting last December following the approval of House Bill 29 by the House and Senate.

Sportsbook operator Tipico recently launched a free-to-play game in Ohio. Players can access WinOhio.com to play scratch-and-win contests to earn sportsbook bonuses and free bets. The game offers four new gameplay opportunities every week: NFL Thursday Night Football, College Saturday, NFL Sunday, and NFL Monday Night Football matchups.

Earlier this year, Bet365 launched sports betting in Colorado, following an agreement with Century Casinos. The firm received approval for an online sports betting licence from the Limited Gaming Control Commission (LGCC) in December. Century Casino also has agreements with Tipico Sportsbook and Circa.