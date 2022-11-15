Tipico Sportsbook launches free-to-play game in Ohio

Players can access WinOhio.com to play scratch-and-win contests ahead of the launch of regulated online sports betting on January 1.

US.- Sportsbook operator Tipico has launched a free-to-play game in Ohio ahead of the launch of mobile sports betting on January 1. Players can access WinOhio.com to play scratch-and-win contests to earn sportsbook bonuses and free bets.

The Win Ohio free-to-play game offers four new gameplay opportunities every week: NFL Thursday Night Football, College Saturday, NFL Sunday, and NFL Monday Night Football matchups. Users will accumulate points on the contest leaderboard for each successful pick.

Tipico US CEO Adrian Vella said: “Win Ohio is a call to action for the diehard Ohio sports fan. After the long-awaited decision to legalize sports betting, we’re thrilled to introduce Ohioans to a platform that shares their passion for wagering on sports and creates memorable, personalized experiences. We are on a mission to discover the most loyal fans in Ohio, and we look forward to providing them with the opportunity to compete for glory.”

Tipico has signed a partnership agreement with Columbus Crew, the soccer team based in Columbus. The deal names Tipico as the official and exclusive sports betting partner of the team. The deal grants Tipico access to “marquee Crew assets” and various brand integrations. The partnership also includes digital content and programming for fans and bettors.

Ohio casinos and racinos take in $192m in October

Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $192m in gambling revenue in October, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s up 1.8 per cent compared to September’s revenue of $188.6m but slightly down from the $192.7m reported in October 2021.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $83.1m, a $2.1m gain compared to 2021, and a $15m, gain compared to 2019, pre-pandemic. Hollywood Columbus placed first with $23.7m, followed by Jack Cleveland Casino with $21.2m. Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati reported $20m and Hollywood Toledo $18m.